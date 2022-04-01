Police find five fetuses in US anti-abortion activist’s home

Abhishek Pratap 14 seconds ago News Comments Off on Police find five fetuses in US anti-abortion activist’s home 0 Views

Lauren Handy protesting

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Lauren Handy, left, is one of the leaders of the anti-abortion movement in the US.

Five fetuses were found in a house in Washington DC that allegedly belonged to an anti-abortion activist, according to police.

Lauren Handy, 28, is one of the leaders of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) group and describes herself as a “Catholic anarchist”.

Police said they were investigating a “potential biohazardous material” when the fetuses were found.

In a separate case, Handy was indicted on Wednesday (30/03) for forcing herself into an abortion clinic in 2020.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

French actor Gérard Depardieu denounces Putin’s ‘unacceptable deviations’

posted on 03/31/2022 17:42 Gérard Depardieu and Vladimir Putin in 2013 – (credit: AFP) French …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved