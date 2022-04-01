Police officer arrested after having sex with rapist whom he supervised

Police officer arrested after having sex with rapist – Photo: Disclosure / Wiltshire Police

Agent was arrested for having sex with criminals he supervised

The police officer was responsible for a rapist who was on parole

She was expelled from the corporation and prevented from holding any police post.

A police officer from Wiltshire, England, was expelled from the corporation and sentenced to prison after having a romantic relationship with a criminal whom she supervised out of jail.

Marc Few was sentenced to detention after being found guilty of a rape case. In February 2020, however, he was granted provisional release and would be supervised by a police officer.

The criminal and agent Rachel Beale, 53, however, began a romantic relationship. She constantly took him to her own residence, where the pair drank alcohol, smoked marijuana and had sex.

Beale’s cell phone was seized by investigators, who identified several sexual messages exchanged with Few. On one occasion, she would have been caught in bed with the criminal by her husband.

The policewoman was also accused of using her position to book hotel rooms, to spend hours with the rapist, and to favor his treatment over the other criminals she supervised.

Admission of guilt and imprisonment

In January, Beale admitted to committing the crimes between February and September of last year. She was expelled from the corporation, prevented from holding any police position and arrested.

Initially, the agent was sentenced to nine months in jail. But, after the trial held last Wednesday (30), the sentence was reduced to six months of detention.