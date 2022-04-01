Potentially dangerous asteroid approaching Earth this Friday (1st)

The asteroid 2007 FF1 will make its closest approach to Earth this Friday (1st), at 18:35, Brasília time. During the flyby, the space rock will pass at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers from our planet, equivalent to almost 19 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon. Despite being a potentially dangerous asteroid, the passage will not offer us any risks.

Discovered in March 2007, information from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the International Astronomical Union indicates that the asteroid has a diameter between 110 and 260 m. 2007 FF1 has an orbital period of 648 days and, as its trajectory around the Sun intersects with Earth’s, it is considered an Apollo-class asteroid.

Check out a recent image of asteroid 2007 FF1:

Asteroid 2007 FF1 recorded on March 24, at a distance of approximately 11.6 million kilometers (Image: Reproduction/Virtual Telescope)

This record was captured remotely by the Elena telescope, of the Virtual Telescope project, when the rock was about 11.6 million kilometers from us, traveling slowly.

Potentially dangerous asteroid

Although the passage does not offer us any risks, this asteroid is considered potentially dangerous (or “PHA”, in the acronym in English), classification given to asteroids with orbits that take them to less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth and bright which indicates at least 100 m in diameter.

Today, more than a thousand of these objects have been identified. It is worth remembering that the name “potentially dangerous” does not indicate that they will, in fact, hit Earth, but that changes in their orbit may occur, increasing the potential to collide with our planet.

Furthermore, this is the first evidence that confirms that the asteroid will fly by Earth as predicted in previous models. This week’s flyby is the closest 2007 FF1 has ever made since it was discovered — in August 2020, the asteroid passed Earth at a minimum distance of 17.3 million kilometers, and will return for another visit in 2037. , when it will be about 7.9 million kilometers from us.

Source: Via: Virtual Telescope, Live Science