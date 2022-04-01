Pro-Russian separatists say they control 90% of Lugansk and more than half of Donetsk – News

Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine say they control almost the entire Lugansk region and more than half of Donetsk, after Moscow made those territories its main military objective.

“On the morning of March 31, 2022, more than 90% of the territory of the People’s Republic of Lugansk was liberated,” the foreign delegate of the self-proclaimed republic said on Telegram.





The leader of the Donetsk separatists, Denis Pushilin, told the Tass news agency on Wednesday that “from 55% to 60%” of the region’s territory was under Russian control. AFP was unable to confirm the versions with independent sources.

Russia recognized the independence of the two “people’s republics” shortly before deciding to invade Ukraine on February 24.

But before the start of what Moscow calls a “military operation” in Ukraine, separatists controlled nearly a third of those regions.

In the Donetsk area, Russian forces besieged the port city of Mariupol, where civilians remain stranded in a desperate situation, lacking food, water and medicine.





The leader of the Republic of Chechnya (North Caucasus of Russia), Ramzan Kadyrov, claimed that between 90% and 95% of Mariupol is under Russian control. Kadyrov sent Chechen soldiers to support Russian forces in Mariupol.

After five weeks of fighting, Moscow said it would focus on “liberating” the Donbass and on Tuesday announced it would reduce activities in the capital Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv.







