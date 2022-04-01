Protests Demand More Subsidies and Jobs in Argentina | World

Hundreds of protesters from social organizations staged a protest this Thursday (31) on one of the main avenues in Buenos Aires to ask for more subsidies. The Argentine economy is growing, but inflation is eating away at Argentine salaries.

“Everything goes up, except wages. The readjustment can no longer be tolerated”, read one of the banners of the demonstration in front of the Ministry of Social Development.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

Without social assistance during pandemic, extreme poverty in Argentina would have doubled, study finds

The social organizations responsible for the protests also reject the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which proposes the reduction of subsidies as a requirement to refinance the debt of about US$ 45 billion contracted in 2018 during the presidency of Mauricio Macri (today the president is Alberto Fernández, center left).

The protest began on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, as part of a “plan of struggle” by the Piquetera Unit, in which social organizations and leftist groups gathered.

“Our demands are full work, new quotas for the Fomento ao Trabalho (subsidy program) and the regularization of food deliveries to community kitchens”, explains a statement.

Through the Empower Work program, which has 1.2 million beneficiaries, the State pays half the minimum wage (about US$140) as compensation for work in cooperatives or municipalities.

“Four points were raised and we agreed on two: expanding and strengthening the food policy and creating management and work units to provide the cooperatives with instruments,” said Gustavo Aguilera, secretary for the Articulation of Social Policies at the Ministry of Social Development, after a meeting with the leaders of the protest.

Argentina’s unemployment rate dropped to 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the lowest in six years, as part of the resumption of the economy with growth of 10.3% in 2021 after three years of recession aggravated by the pandemic.

However, poverty – measured by income – still affects 37.3% of the population, due to the fact that inflation of more than 50% a year wreaks havoc on the purchasing power of wages and subsidies.

The minimum wage will rise to 38,940 pesos ($355) in April and gradually increase to 47,850 pesos ($412) in December.