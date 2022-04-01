PS Store: 5 Games That Were Free For Bugs And You Didn’t Know | Games

EA PS Store released Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for free last Tuesday (29) due to a bug in the service. The game was available for download on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) digital game store for about 1 hour, until the problem was resolved, and even non-PS Plus subscribers were able to rescue. But this is not the first time something like this has happened: titles like Bloodborne and Just Cause 3, for example, have already been made available for free due to errors on the platform. With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list of five games that were free for bugs on the PS Store.

Is rescuing free games for bugs safe?

Sony doesn’t officially comment on bugs when they happen. However, in some of the cases that are present in the list, what happened resulted in a temporary banning of certain accounts that took advantage of the situation.

It is worth mentioning that, in cases such as Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, some users claim that the Consumer Code defends players. That’s because the game appeared free on the PS Store, without any active consumer action. However, there are cases where users use glitches to purchase the game, and the company has a history of punishing tracked accounts.

Exclusive to PlayStation 4 (PS4), Bloodborne, was made available for free to PS Plus subscribers during the month of October 2020. Fans are betting that the mistake happened when Bloodborne would be included in the Plus Collection, which selects the best games of PS4 for those who own a PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Bloodborne was developed by the acclaimed studio From Software, responsible for the Dark Souls franchise. It was released in 2015 for PS4 only. Like other games from the developer, Bloodborne features challenging gameplay and a story that is difficult to summarize.

Resident Evil 7, like Final Fantasy XV and Battlefield 1, was not actually free. In August 2021, a user (Brazilian, by the way) found out how to get the game for free using a PS Plus Collection bug. PS Plus subscribers were able to download the available demos and answer yes to the question about purchasing the full version, made within the demo itself.

In this way, users were redirected to the PS Store and were able to purchase the game for free, via the PS Plus Collection. It is worth mentioning that some of the players who used this glitch to purchase the game had their accounts banned. Resident Evil 7 was released in 2017 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One and revitalized the famous zombie franchise. The game received a sequel in 2021, Resident Evil Village, which was even elected as Game of the Year in TechTudo’s Best of the Year.

The case of Final Fantasy XV was the same as that of Resident Evil 7. Players took advantage of the bug by using the demo, which is available for free on the PS Store. This chapter of Square Enix’s renowned franchise was released in 2016 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The story of Final Fantasy XV follows the character Noctis, who is the prince of the kingdom of Lucis and will marry Luna. Despite this “medieval” premise, Noctis leaves to meet Luna in his turbocharged car. Along with his three friends, he faces some mishaps along the way.

Battlefield 1 was another game rescued from exploiting a bug in the demo version, as was the case with Final Fantasy XV and Resident Evil 7. In other words, players downloaded the demo and were able to proceed to the option to buy at no cost. It is worth remembering that the EA war game was released in 2016 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Battlefield 1 was acclaimed at launch for bringing the well-known first-person shooter mechanics, but with non-linear narratives scattered around the world.

PS Plus offers two or three free games a month to its subscribers, and the names may vary by country. In August 2017, it was the case of Just Cause 3, offered for the American PS Plus and replaced by Strike Vector Ex in Brazil. However, by an error, Just Cause 3 was made available to Brazilian PS Plus subscribers on the first day of the month and, later, was actually replaced by Strike Vector Ex. Incidentally, the latter was also available for the rescue of the Americans, in the same bug that affected Brazil.

Just Cause 3 is an action game by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It is an almost direct sequel to Just Cause 2. Thus, the protagonist must create chaos on a paradise island in the Mediterranean. Interestingly, the game was included in the following month’s free titles for Brazilian PS Plus users.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was the latest case of a game made available for free by bug on the PS Store, last Tuesday (29). If in the other cases on the list, PS Plus subscribers were the ones who came out on the “advantage”, here it was different. That’s because only Brazilian accounts without a subscription to the service were able to redeem the game for free on the PS Store.

This version is the PS5 edition of the game released for PS4 in 2020. It follows the journey of a samurai seeking revenge for his land, which is being invaded. Ghost of Tsushima also has a multiplayer mode, which was even made available for free on PS Plus in March.