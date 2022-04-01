PS3 games running via the cloud on PS Plus are making the rounds

Taking many people by surprise — especially those who haven’t followed the news on the subject here on Voxel — Sony announced on Tuesday (29) the new era of PlayStation Plus.

Now with several plans, the service offers from a simple modality, like the one that users currently subscribe to, to one that allows you to enjoy games from all generations of PlayStation on PS4 and PS5. And that’s when things started to get a little controversial: unlike PS1, PS2 and PSP games, which can be downloaded and played at will, PS3 titles can only be accessed via the cloud.

This specificity has led many people to question on social media the possibility of PlayStation 3 games being emulated or if, in fact, Sony is simply not making enough effort in this regard.

Would “laziness” or “sloppiness” really be possible reasons for Sony to have opted for the cloud instead of emulation on consoles? The answer to this question, of course, is more complex than it might seem. After all, gamers interested in the world of emulation know that it is possible to emulate many PS3 games on PC in a satisfactory way.

Game developer Dimitris Giannakis of Nightdive Studios has even claimed to believe so, it is possible to emulate these games on PlayStation 5. On his YouTube channel, Giannakis — who is also known as Modern Vintage Gamer — went into a little more detail on why he believes Sony hasn’t included a PS3 emulator in the new PS Plus.

For him, it would take many years of development and testing to have something really working well, without bugs, offering the level of experience expected in the brand’s products. Another factor that would have greatly impacted the decision is that all this would cost the PlayStation maker’s coffers many millions of dollars, something that the Japanese giant would probably not be too inclined to spend.

Of course, not having PlayStation 3 games being emulated on the PS5 at the launch of the new version of PlayStation Plus does not mean that we will never see an emulator of the late console running natively on the new generation console. However, in view of the high cost to produce such an application, the ideal is perhaps not to get too much hope.

And you, do you think that one day we will see PS3 games running on an emulator on PlayStation 5? Or do you believe that Sony would not spend so much time and money on a project like these? Say it in the comments!