PSN has Easter Promotion with games up to 85% cheaper

The PlayStation Store started, this Wednesday (30), the “Easter Promotion”, with PS4 and PS5 games up to 85% cheaper. The sale has outstanding titles such as deathloop, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Control.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional pricing until April 27 at 11:59 pm ET. Despite this, the brand warns that some specific games will no longer have the special price after April 13 at 11:59 pm.

In all, there are 1,000 products on sale, including full games, DLCs, expansions, collections and item packs.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. To access the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% discount, from BRL 248.90 to BRL 99.56)

Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (29% discount, from BRL 349.90 to BRL 248.42)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (70% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 74.97)

deathloop (50% discount, from BRL 399.50 to BRL 199.75)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (80% discount, from BRL 129.90 to BRL 25.98)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy (60% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 99.80)

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (80% discount, from BRL 78.99 to BRL 15.79)

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition (50% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75)

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from BRL 207.90 to BRL 41.58)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (75% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37)

Metro Saga Set (75% discount, from BRL 319.90 to BRL 79.97)

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (75% off, from BRL 118.99 to BRL 29.74)

Control (70% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 44.85)

Batman: Arkham Collection (85% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 37.48)

Thief (85% discount, from BRL 66.99 to BRL 10.04)

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (75% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37)

So, what do you think of the discounts that PSN is promoting in this Easter Sale? Do you plan to buy any games in this period? Leave your comment below!