Psychiatrist disagrees with medical report on personal trainer’s wife; understand

The doctor Nelson Nisenbaunwhose specialties are clinical medicine and clinical psychiatrydisagreed with the report prepared by doctors at the University Hospital of Brasília on the psychiatric profile of the trader Sandra Mara Fernandes, 33 years old. The conclusion of the document was that it shows signs of “bipolar affective disorder in psychotic manic phase”.

Sandra was caught by her husband, the personal trainer Eduardo Alves de Sousa31 years old, having sex with the homeless man Givaldo Alves de Souza, 48 years old, inside his own car, in Planaltina (DF). The homeless man was beaten by Eduardo.

Nisenbaun did not agree with the diagnosis, after hearing a audio15 to 20 minutes long, in which Sandra told her version of the story.

“The characteristics lead me to believe that they are more compatible and point to the group of schizophrenias, in one of its most classic forms. Or, a brief psychotic disorder, with schizophrenic characteristics”, defined the psychiatrist.

“What can I say, absolutelyis that the woman speaking on the recording I heard is not bipolar,” said Nisenbaun, who currently works in private practice.

“She showed a pattern disorganized, confused and scattered of narrative. An exaggerated report and touching the facts with irrelevant things. It presented a wealth of details about what had nothing to do with the main event”, observed the psychiatrist.

He reported other peculiarities: “Throughout the narrative, she spoke with monotonic voice, that is, with the same rhythm and the same emotional quality. He presented an affective dissociation between speech and emotionality. It’s as if she talks in the same way, without emotion, about a family lunch and an encounter with God”, exemplified Nisenbaun.

Another aspect pointed out by the professional: “She presented delusional ideas. He claimed that he had the power of healing, which made the homeless man quit smoking, just by taking the cigarette out of his hand, by divine intervention.”

Nisenbaun also pointed out that Sandra has shown to have a very weak personality. “Your ego is fragile and fragmentedattributing to the third person the ability to change their own thinking”, he reported.

The professional also mentioned more factors that, according to him, corroborate his conclusion: “She is in the age group in which the disease usually appears and the milder forms of schizophrenia are sometimes not noticed.

Doctor cites aspects that define bipolar

The psychiatrist explained the characteristics of bipolaritywhich, according to him, differ from those presented by Sandra.

“It is a mental disorder that, in the outbreak phase, is very difficult, as it presents periodic fluctuations or swings in mood level. At certain times, the person may have a picture of deep depression, which often leads to suicide,” she explained.

The doctor also said that, at other times, the patient has a up on psychotic levels, with disconnection from reality, exponential increase in the ego. That’s when you feel powerful and lose the censorshipthat is, it does what people normally don’t do.

“In the manic phase, the person spends more money than they should, harming their financial activity, in addition to demonstrating delusions of grandeur“, said.

Although the patient, in some cases, shows traces of hypersexuality, Nisenbaun discarded bipolarity as being Sandra’s disease.

According to the psychiatrist, all these characteristics are characteristic of the bipolar disorder type 1which was formerly called manic-depressive psychosis.

There is also the type 2which involves a very broad spectrum of patterns that can often escape diagnosis because it is less severe.

“Therefore, the most important is the diagnosis, because without it there are no conditions for treatment. In type 1, treatment is done with what we call mood stabilizers, with lithium being the main substance. In type 2, other agents are used,” he added.

“It is estimated that the disease affects between 3 and 4% of the population and there is a genetic component. However, those who adhere to treatment improve a lot and lead a life close to normal”, added the psychiatrist.