Putin and Zelensky meeting will not take place in less than 2 weeks – News

Advisor to the Office of the Presidency of the UkraineMikhail Podoliak, said this Thursday (31) that a meeting between the heads of state RussianVladimir Putin, and Ukrainian, Volodmyr Zelensky, will not happen in the next few days or in a short period of time.

“There are two or three weeks to go before a meeting of leaders,” said the adviser, who is also part of the team of negotiators sent by Kiev, in an interview with Turkish television broadcaster NTV.

Podoliak said that in meetings with the Russian delegation, such as the one held last Tuesday (29), in Istanbul, the situation in Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was not discussed, nor in the Donbass region, which Moscow recognized as independent. from Ukraine.





“Ukraine’s territorial integrity will only be discussed at the presidential level. The president will find a formula and present it in a referendum,” Podoliak said.

The member of the Ukrainian negotiating team said that, after the “great breakthrough” achieved on Tuesday, Russia must now study the proposals presented.

“We have prepared documents that serve for a conversation between the presidents. They constitute a sufficient basis for an agreement”, explained Podoliak.





One of the points of the proposal is a multilateral treaty between the members of the UN Security Council (United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom), as well as several nations, such as Germany, Turkey and Canada, to guarantee the security of Ukraine. .

“The agreement provides that, in the event of aggression, Kiev would receive both weapons and troops from other countries”, as detailed by Podoliak.



