remaster will not have an original soundtrack

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will arrive on April 7th, but it won’t come with all the content promised in the announcement. Unfortunately, Square Enix ended up listing the presence of the original PS1 soundtrack for the remastered version of the RPG by mistake, that is, the port will only have the new music prepared by the devs.

Now, the publisher has updated the game’s description on the site and confirmed the absence of one of the game’s nostalgic elements. In the statement, the project manager said the following:

Update: This article incorrectly stated that users could switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. Please note that this was an error and only refined music can be played.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will feature more refined character models, updated artwork, improved combat, and the ability to evade battles while exploring. The game will have versions for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Will Have Bonus That Was Exclusive to Japan

The remaster will feature the title that served as the basis for the story addressed in the RPG. Radical Dreamers — Le Trésor Interdit, additional game content, was released exclusively for Japanese players. Now, it will be made available to the whole world. Check out!