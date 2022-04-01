Reports of ‘traitors’ in Ukraine scare residents amid war

Ukraine residents are shaken by reports of funsanti, saboteurs and spy groups who work for Russia and blend in with the civilian population to sow confusion and mistrust during the war. The information is from The New York Times newspaper.

Reports also indicate that some saboteurs alert the Russian government of possible targets. There are reasons to be suspected. In the first month of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the SBU (Security Service Ukraine) claims to have dismantled 20 groups of saboteurs, in addition to arresting 350 people.

The data was released by spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko last week.

With that level of anxiety, and trying to find where the danger is, the more you imagine things when you don’t know who the beast is.

Amateur actor and photographer Valeriy, 32, Ukrainian questioned by local police

Valeriy, who declined to give his last name, says he was stopped and questioned by police two weeks after fleeing Kiev for Lviv, one of the Ukrainian cities least affected by the Russian offensive. He told the NYT that someone reported him as he strolled through the city and photographed Lviv landmarks such as squares and churches.

In Odessa, Ukraine, civilians protect monuments with sandbags Image: Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

The man says officers took him to his car and analyzed recent photos from his cell phone, as well as flipping through a sketchbook and checking which channels he was subscribed to on his Telegram app.

“They would read my memes to see if I made fun of us or them [ucranianos ou russos]”, said Valeriy. He was released after agents found a meme of ragged Russian soldiers with televisions in place of their heads.

Suspicions of spies are particularly high in Lviv, near the Polish border. The city has become a refuge for Ukrainians seeking safety and is also a route for those who decide to cross the border.

The regional governor of Lviv, Maksym Kozytsky, says police and administrators answered more than 17,000 calls a day about suspicious activity in the first weeks of the war. The organs can respond to about 10% of this volume, equivalent to more than a thousand cases per day.

Ukrainians can report suspects over the phone or via the eVorog app (a play on words meaning “there is an enemy”). According to data from the Patrol Police, obtained by the NYT, there were 200,000 reports in 30 days.

Police discover Lutsk aviator is Russian informant

Ukrainian police discovered that an amateur aviator from Lutsk, northeast of Lviv, had been providing intelligence to Russian security services since 2017. The Lutsk military airport was hit twice.

“People are furious,” said Ihor Polishchuk, the mayor of Lutsk. “The person who was detained posed as a civic activist.”

The mayor added that the man’s arrest “raised the level of suspicion of potential spies”.

The government of Ukraine reported similar cases of assistance in attacks on military airports in the cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and vinnytsia.