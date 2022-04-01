Rodrigo Mussi’s life is marked by drama, trauma and overcoming







Rodrigo regained his joy after leaving the ‘BBB’ Photo: Reproductions

On the third day of ‘BBB22’, Rodrigo Mussi surprised his confinement colleagues by revealing details of his intimate life. He said he was a victim of the toxic behavior of his parents, who were divorced.

His mother kicked him out of the house when he was 12 years old. He went to live with his father, who called him a “faggot” because of the clothes he wore. When he drank, the man “filled Rodrigo with beatings”, according to the account of Diogo, the ex-brother’s brother.

“I’m a very lonely guy,” the businessman said in front of the reality show’s cameras. Forced to face the world without family support, he learned to get by. “I created bark since I was a boy.”

As a child, the boys were also sexually abused by a family maid. “We were needy, with a lack of attention”, recalled Diogo. As an adult, Mussi developed depression and had Panic Syndrome.

His father died in a car accident in 2011. “I find myself dreaming as if I were still alive, so much to tell Dad, but I wake up”, wrote the former BBB on a social network, three years after the tragedy.

By sad coincidence, his life was also at risk because of a car accident. The ‘uber’ he was in crashed into a truck in the early hours of Thursday (31), in São Paulo.

In an interview with Globe, the app driver admitted the possibility of having dozed off at the wheel. He took the former BBB in Presidente Altino, Osasco neighborhood, in Greater São Paulo, and would leave him in Consolação, downtown.

In the back seat, without a seat belt, Mussi was thrown against the front window. He suffered head trauma with hemorrhage, two compound fractures in one leg and other injuries. He is in the ICU of Hospital das Clínicas after undergoing surgery.

He was returning from Morumbi stadium, where he watched the match between his favorite team, São Paulo, and Palmeiras. He was photographed alongside other celebrities, such as former BBB Guilherme Napolitano.

After freeing himself from toxic family relationships, Rodrigo began to build his own destiny. He studied, got good jobs and became financially independent.

When he was trying to recreate the emotional ties with his father, the accident happened that separated them. According to his brother, he still carries some trauma. “Rodrigo is afraid of rejection,” Diogo said.

In ‘BBB22’, he charted an intense and unstable trajectory. At first, he was considered the heartthrob of the edition. He became the crush of millions of viewers, including singer Anitta.

Soon the easy smile gave way to a closed expression. He became obsessed with the game, talked about strategies all the time. He lost his charisma and his fans.

He was eliminated in the second Paredão, with 48.45% of the votes. His departure made room for Arthur Aguiar to become the protagonist. Out here, Mussi managed to reverse the ‘cancellation’ and made peace with the public.

Passing through the Lollapalooza festival last weekend, he was very popular with young people and gained visibility in the media. I hope he recovers soon to resume life and obtain new victories.