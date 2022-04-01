Rumor: Microsoft may permanently ‘merge’ Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass

We’ve seen all these rumors over the last couple of years that Microsoft might be considering getting rid of Xbox Live Gold for good, but now a new rumor suggests it might be. permanently integrated to Xbox Game Pass.

Journalist Brad Sams reported that he heard that Microsoft is “trying to find ways to contemplate” the union of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, and it seems that the idea is to make it the “baseline” offer of $15 per month:

“I heard that Microsoft is thinking about figuring out how to increase the price of these services to include Gold so that $15 a month is the new baseline, which means you get Game Pass as well as Xbox Live Gold, and this is the only level. It wouldn’t surprise me if, when Microsoft closed this acquisition of Activision, they actually raised the base price of how much it would cost to get into their service.”

As you may know, Xbox Live Gold is already integrated into Xbox Game Pass as part of the Ultimate subscription, which costs $14.99 a month. If it becomes a requirement to be a Game Pass member to access Xbox Live Gold, however, that will be a huge and potentially risky move for Microsoft to move forward. Maybe Gold stays the same price and only Game Pass gets the base price boost to $15? Who knows.

That said, with Microsoft making such massive acquisitions in recent years and Xbox’s Games with Gold program receiving significant criticism recently, it seems Xbox Live Gold needs a change sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know down in the comments section below.

Source