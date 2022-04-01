Russia stops gas distribution to countries that do not pay in rubles

Putin signed a decree banning commercialization; The measure takes effect on April 1st.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed this Thursday, 31, a decree that prohibits the sale of Russian gas to countries that refuse to pay in rubles. “We offer contractors from these hostile countries a clear and transparent framework. To buy Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts with Russian banks,” the head of state said. “It is from these bills that the gas supplied starting tomorrow will be paid, starting April 1st,” he added. This decision is a response to the sanctions that have been imposed since February 24th when the Russia invaded the Ukraine, and after Western countries came together to boycott gas supplies. On Monday, Germany’s Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said that the G7 countries had agreed that they would not stop for Russian gas in rubles, and called Putin’s decision unacceptable. “All G7 ministers completely agreed that this would be a clear and unilateral breach of existing contracts,” Habeck said.