Russian Opera House Cancels Soprano Performance Over Ukraine War Comments | Ukraine and Russia

A Russian opera house announced on Thursday that it had canceled a concert by lyrical star Anna Netrebko because she made comments about the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

The 50-year-old soprano who lives in Vienna, Austria. On Wednesday (30), she said she condemns the invasion. Netrebko was being pressured to speak out about the war (Russian artists living in Europe and the United States have been asked what they think of the war).

The Novosibirsk Opera in Siberia has canceled its performance which was scheduled for June 2.

In a statement, the organization responsible for the opera said that, for Netrebko, “living in Europe and having the opportunity to perform in European concert halls seems more important than the destiny of his homeland”.

The note continues: “Our country overflows with talent and yesterday’s idols will be replaced by others with a clear civic stance.”

Netrebko also has Austrian nationality.

She had expressed favorable views of the Russian government over the years. In 2014, she posed with a flag of pro-Russian separatists from the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York, USA, had already imposed a veto on it. The Soprano’s Manifestation

Her demonstration on Wednesday, however, was not enough for the Metropolitan Opera in New York to reconsider the veto imposed on her.