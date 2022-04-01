Russian troops have started to leave Chernobyl, says Ukraine agency

Russian troops who seized Ukraine’s Chernobyl power plant on February 24 have begun to withdraw from the region, Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom said on Thursday (31).

Russian troops march “in two columns towards the border” between Ukraine and Belarus, Energoatom said on Instagram, adding that only “a small number” of Russian soldiers remain.

“There is evidence that a column of Russian soldiers occupying the town of Slavutitch (where the plant’s staff resides) is forming to go to Belarus,” the Ukrainian nuclear agency said in a statement.

In another message on Telegram, Energoatom published a photo of a document entitled “Act of Transfer of Protection of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant”, signed on March 31 by a Russian general, presented as the official departure of Russian troops.

A senior US Pentagon official, who requested anonymity, indicated on Wednesday night that the Russian army had begun withdrawing from the airport in Gostomel, northwest of Kiev, and from Chernobyl, bound for Belarus.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ceased, as of March 9, to receive data directly from Chernobyl. The plant’s lack of employee rotation since March 20 has raised concerns since the Russian occupation.

Reactor number 4 exploded in 1986, causing the worst civil nuclear disaster in history.

It is covered by a double sarcophagus, one built by the Soviets, now damaged, and another more modern, opened in 2019.

The plant’s other three reactors were progressively closed after the catastrophe, the last in 2000.

Ukraine warns of risk of explosion at Chernobyl

The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned yesterday of the risk of explosion of munitions at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Since Russia took control of the plant, wildfires have been identified in the vicinity of Chernobyl and Ukraine accuses Russian looters of stealing radioactive material from a laboratory.

According to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), at least 211 Ukrainian employees at the Chernobyl plant are still working at the site and are suffering from physical and psychological fatigue.

This week, workers at Chernobyl reported that Russian soldiers raised clouds of radioactive dust as they drove armored vehicles through the highly toxic area known as the “Red Forest”. The site got its name when tens of square kilometers of coniferous forest turned red after absorbing radiation from the 1986 explosion.