Russian troops withdraw from the Chernobyl power plant region | Ukraine and Russia

Russian troops left the region of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday (31). The Russians had occupied the area at the start of their invasion of Ukraine.

“There are no more people outside the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on this territory,” the Ukrainian state agency for the management of the plant’s area said.

Shortly before, the agency had indicated that Russian troops had begun their departure from the plant, located about 100 kilometers from Kiev. As they left the plant, the Russians “looted the facilities, stole equipment and precious objects”, the agency accused.

Ukrainian experts will inspect the plant for potential “explosive objects”, according to the same source.

Withdrawal announced by the US

The US Armed Forces had already said on Wednesday (30) that the Russians had begun to withdraw from the area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

On Tuesday the Russians had said their troops would pull back and reduce ‘attacks on Kiev and Chernihiv in the north of the country. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is close to the two cities, and is on the way between Belarus, which serves as a base for Russian invaders, and the Ukrainian capital.

“Chernobyl is a zone where they are starting to redeploy some of their troops, going out, away from the Chernobyl facility, and into Belarus,” said a senior US Defense official. “We believe they are leaving, but I cannot tell them that they are all gone,” he added.

The UN nuclear agency said on Thursday it was preparing to send a mission to the radioactive waste facility at Chernobyl after Ukraine reported that Russian troops controlling the site had withdrawn.

“The IAEA is in close consultation with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the deployment of the agency’s first assistance and support mission to Chernobyl in the coming days,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.