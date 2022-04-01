Scientists perform complete sequencing of the human genome for the first time

Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, offering new promise in the search for clues about disease-causing mutations and genetic variations. The study carried out by the T2T consortium, with more than a hundred researchers, was published in the journal Science.

In 2003, researchers revealed what was then heralded as the complete sequence of the human genome. But about 8% of this had not been fully deciphered, mainly because it consisted of repetitive pieces of DNA that were difficult to combine.

“The truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive look at our DNA project,” Eric Green, Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). “This information will strengthen the many ongoing efforts to understand all the functional nuances of the human genome, which in turn will enable genetic studies of disease,” added Green.

Among other things, the new DNA sequences provided details about the region around what’s called the centromere, where chromosomes are grabbed and pulled apart when cells divide to ensure that each “daughter” cell inherits the proper number of chromosomes.

“In the future, when someone has their genome sequenced, they will be able to identify all the variants in their DNA and use that information to better guide their health care,” said Adam Phillippy, an NHGRI researcher. “Finishing the human genome sequence was like putting on a new pair of glasses. Now we can see everything clearly. We’ve taken a step further to understand what it all means,” added Phillippy.

For José Manuel Bautista, professor of Molecular Biology at the Complutense University of Madrid, the discovery makes it possible to know an important part of the chromosomes. “It’s like we find out after 20 years since the cars we see on the road have clutches and there are gear changes. / WITH REUTERS AND EFE