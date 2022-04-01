Scientists sequence 100% of the human genome: 20 years’ work

posted on 01/04/2022 06:00



(credit: Ron Wurzer/HHMI)

A group of international scientists surprised the world in 2001 by mapping the human genome. There were some gaps in the unpublished work, and even so, the project yielded a number of gains for science and medicine. Now, thanks to advances in technology and the urging of other researchers, those blanks have been filled in. Six articles published in the renowned journal Science bring the missing data to assemble the great puzzle that makes up an individual. The expectation is that the first sequencing of 100% of the human genome – until then, we had 92% – will broaden the understanding of genetic problems such as Down syndrome, diversity and human evolution.

The genome, named T2T-CHM13, contains an extra material of 200 megabases (DNA measurement unit) of genetic information, with data related to complex and repetitive regions of chromosomes – until then considered a complete mystery to science. “We are seeing chapters that have never been read before,” emphasizes, in a press release, Evan Eichler, a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), at the University of Washington, in the United States, and one of the authors of the study, who is part of of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) consortium and has more than 100 scientists.

While navigating the uncharted waters of the human genome, researchers have stumbled upon valuable secrets such as unexpectedly high levels of genetic variation at centromeres — structures that link chromosome pairs together and are essential for DNA multiplication during cell division and formation of cells. eggs and sperm.

Errors related to centromeres can lead to problems such as miscarriages, birth defects and cancers. “This is a new chest of variants that we can study to see if it has functional significance,” says Adam Phillippy, a scientist at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) in the US and one of the study’s leaders.

Details of another genetic structure, telomeres, were also revealed. They serve as a kind of cover for the chromosomes, wearing out and decreasing in size with advancing age. In the presence of tumors, however, they grow back. It is hoped that the new information will help investigations that seek to better explain the emergence of cancers and aging.

The team also identified genes that are associated with larger brains. The size of the organ has a great variability, according to the scientists, and this characteristic can mean problems during fertilization, when the mother’s and father’s chromosomes align and exchange parts. The realization that one person can have 10 copies of a specific gene, while another only has one or two was another phenomenon about human diversity that caught the group’s attention.

The discoveries don’t stop there. On the contrary, there are a variety of new fields to be explored. And one of the bets is that the work will boost personalized medicine. “In the future, when someone has the genome sequenced, we will be able to identify all the variants in the DNA and use the information to better guide healthcare,” says Phillippy.





European origin

For this, the researchers intend to sequence the DNA of hundreds of people from all over the world, in a project called pan-genome, since the material analyzed so far is only of European origin. “The goal is to create as complete a human genome as possible, representing much more of our diversity,” says Phillippy.

Salmo Raskin, geneticist and director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba, was one of the researchers who participated in the Genome Project in 2003 and now celebrates the new results. “With this new information, researchers can do what we call comparative genetics, which is to take the DNA of a chimpanzee, for example, and see what we have that is similar and different from the human”, illustrates the pediatrician. “Another interesting point is that these experts found information related to chromosomes 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22. 21 is what is related to Down syndrome, and these data can help to better understand this condition.”

According to Raskin, the analysis of a larger group, with people of different ethnicities, will open up even more possibilities for scientific investigations. “Once these scientists have this complete pangenome, they’ll have the amount of data they need to make a lot of comparisons that consider other factors, like where people live and the relationship to health issues,” he says.

20 years work

“Two early versions of a human genome sequence were published 21 years ago. These assemblies were incomplete and fraught with errors, but despite these flaws, the high value of these human genetic references was clear to all of us. This data has been continually updated. over the last decade, still with many shortcomings, showing that this research was never really completed. In this new work, the researchers bring the most complete DNA mapping seen to date. This is an important step towards assembling genetic models that represent all human beings in the future and that will contribute to personalized medicine and genome editing, among other areas.”

Deanna M. Church, bioinformatics specialist and researcher at Inscripta, a company specializing in genome engineering, in the USA, in an article also published in the journal Science

Investigation into the code “stutter”

Since a group of international scientists presented the first sketch of the human genome, investigations have accelerated to make a complete molecular anatomy of the human species. The experts pored over a little more than 6 billion individual letters of DNA — each of which corresponds to a chemical compound — spread across 23 pairs of chromosomes. They “cut” the material to separate the pieces and used specialized machines to read and assemble each one. The effort resulted in the sequencing of 92% of human genes, presented in 2003.

The remaining 8% were not discovered at the time, due to the difficulty in understanding the sequences of highly repetitive letters of certain pieces of the genome. “It turns out that many of the regions I was interested in were in these gaps,” reports Evan Eichler, a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) at the University of Washington, in a statement. He and colleagues committed to finishing the work and now present the first complete sequence of a human genome.

The group used an advanced technology created in 2017: the machine called Nanopore. She is able to accurately read 1 million letters of DNA at a time. “There was no guarantee of success, but we had the benefit of youthful optimism,” says Adam Phillippy, a scientist at the National Institute for Human Genome Research (NHGRI) in the US and one of the study’s leaders. The machines worked non-stop for six months, and the project also gained momentum when a partner company provided another genetic sequencing device that generated long-read reads with more than 99% accuracy. “It was the last piece of the puzzle, how to put on a new pair of glasses,” illustrates Phillippy.

In the opinion of geneticist Salmo Raskin, these technological advances allowed the team of scientists to arrive at the unprecedented result. “These new parts of the genome were more difficult to determine due to their structure, full of repeated letters, as if they were a code stutter. The machines we had at that time were capable of reading about 500 letters per analysis, a number very limited compared to what we have today”, explains the pediatrician, also one of the researchers of the Genome Project in 2003.

From mom or dad?

In addition to overcoming technological limitations, the team had to face a genetic hurdle. Most of the cells to be analyzed contained materials from two sources: the father and the mother. If the researchers tried to put all the pieces together, sequences from each of the parents could get mixed up. In the mid-2000s, experts came up with a solution to this obstacle. “We realized that what we were looking for would become a reality by evaluating only one of these materials instead of deciphering both at the same time”, says Eichler.

For this task, they used a set of mole hydatidiform tumor cells, taken from a human embryo that had rejected the mother’s DNA and duplicated the father’s. “That’s what made this genome assembly possible,” says Erich Jarvis, a neurogeneticist at Rockefeller University, in the United States, and also a contributor to the study. Raskin considers that this was also a good strategy for the group. “It is difficult to have a material with these characteristics to be evaluated.” Shortly after the studies were published in the journal Science, those responsible for the analysis sent to the journal the mapping of parts of the genome originating from the mother.