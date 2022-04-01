See the ‘key de x3reca’ technique, used by ‘boazda’ to steal males

By Sthefane Campos on March 31, 2022 at 3:46 pm | Updated March 31, 2022 at 3:46 pm

World – A 25-year-old tourist caught an unusual moment while registering his passage through the entrance of a five-star hotel during his trip on Sukhumvit Road, in Bangkok. With his cell phone in hand, Frederick de Vreese, from Belgium, is approached by a very affectionate “good guy”, who starts to hug him and invite him to a room.

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when the Thai woman wraps her arms around the boy’s neck, trying to seduce him. During the hug, she manages to remove the gold chain that the boy wore around his neck. Soon after, the young woman leaves with the gringo’s luxury object.

According to the Daily Mail, the episode took place last Tuesday (29), and Frederick only noticed the missing necklace when he came across the video. He registered the theft with the police and reported that the chain belonged to his grandfather.

“[O colar] It had been in the family for many years. I think it was worth around 800 euros [equivalente a R$ 4,2 mil]. I’m devastated. It had a lot of sentimental value.”

The “good guy” has not yet been located and it is not the first blow with this technique that she applies to men who visit the city.

See the video:





