Simões reinforces veto on greater readjustment for Education, Health and Public Security

The Secretary General of the State of Minas Gerais, Mateus Simões, reinforced that the bill for the 10.06% readjustment in the salary of servers, as approved, this Wednesday (31) by ALMG, will have to be vetoed. The veto had already been announced by Governor Romeu Zema himself. The replacement for the project grants a greater increase to servers in Education, Public Security and Health.

In an interview with Café com Política on the Super 91.7 FM radio station, Simões called the approval of the text by the deputies electoral and explained that the state does not have the resources to bear the costs that the project in the way it was approved will generate.

“We are reaching more than R$10 billion in fiscal responsibility proposed by the deputies who proposed to play this electoral role. Why do I say he is electoral? Because there is no possibility that this project will be approved in this way, it will have to be vetoed because there is no appeal. They didn’t indicate which resource, they didn’t say which hospitals we’ll have to close, the schools they want us to close, how many vehicles we’ll have to return. So, we will necessarily have to veto these excesses, said Simões.

The secretary also considered that by vetoing the project in the way it was approved, the governor will be ensuring that the salaries of the servers continue to be paid on time.

“We are not acting against education, public security and health workers. On the contrary, we are guaranteeing that these professionals will be paid on time. It would be great for the governor as a candidate for reelection to give this increase, but the governor is responsible, he is more concerned with tomorrow than with the electoral campaign”, pointed out Simões.