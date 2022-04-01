Solar storms hit Earth this week. Is there any danger?

At least two solar storms are expected to hit Earth this week, but they are not expected to cause serious impacts on the infrastructure of electrical grids and satellites. There were almost 20 eruptions emitted by the Sun from a single sunspot, in just two days.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), two coronal mass ejections (CMEs), “spewed out” from the hyperactive sunspot AR2975 on Monday, are heading toward Earth. They can trigger a geomagnetic storm rated G3 (strong) on ​​the NOAA scale.

This means that on Thursday (31) the sky in the regions near the North Pole will likely be colored by the aurora that accompany geomagnetic storms. Fortunately, while the storm is rated strong, it shouldn’t wreak havoc on the planet’s magnetic field.

Astronomers around the world, professionals and amateurs alike, continuously monitor solar activity to map sunspots and observe their movements. In recent days, the number and extension of the groups of spots has been high, possible to observe even without the help of telescopes (but with the proper protective equipment for the eyes).

There are currently three visible sunspot regions on the Earth-facing disk. The AR2975 group is magnetically complex and still developing, while the AR2976 group is the largest spot on the disk. Other storms may occur until April 3rd.

There is another solar storm alert rated G2 (moderate) for Friday (April 1) and a minor alert rated G1 (weak) for today, Wednesday (30). NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite will detect changes in the solar wind in real time and meteorologists will issue the updated warnings and other moderate-class solar flares may occur in the coming days.

Source: NOAA; via: Space.com