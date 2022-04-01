Sony’s Firesprite seems to be working on AAA horror with UE5 • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Sony’s Firesprite seems to be working on AAA horror with UE5 • Eurogamer.pt 5 Views

Firesprite, a British studio that is part of PlayStation Studios, appears to be working on a new narrative-focused horror game for Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5.

According to information spotted on the studio’s official website, shared on ResetEra, Firesprite is looking for talent to develop a horror game created with Unreal Engine 5.

“We are looking for a narrative director to join our development team on a narrative-driven AAA horror adventure game in Unreal 5,” the studio reports.

The team wants a person to lead the work on the team responsible for creating the narrative and creating the universe itself, with the details of its design as part of their responsibilities.

There is no information on whether it is a new property or a new entry in an existing series, but this information suggests that development is still at an early stage.

Recent rumors indicate that Firesprite has taken over the Twisted Metal reboot that was in the hands of Lucid Games, but we still haven’t had anything officially announced.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

New PS Plus could improve Sony’s revenue, say analysts

Sony announced the new PS Plus earlier this week and it will offer users three …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved