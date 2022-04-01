Study points out that fruit helps reduce risk of heart attacks; food has many benefits

O avocado is considered a superfoodwith numerous benefits the health. According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), consuming at least two servings of the fruit weekly helps reduce the risk of heart attacks.

The survey showed that the incidence of the problem decreased by 21%, compared to not eating or rarely eating avocados. Still as revealed by the research, there was not the same advantage regarding the risk of stroke, popularly known as stroke.

“While no food is the solution to a healthy diet routinely, this study is evidence that avocados have potential health benefits. We desperately need strategies to improve the intake of healthy diets recommended by the AHA, such as the Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables and fruits.“, explained Cheryl Anderson, chair of the American Heart Association (AHA) Council on Epidemiology and Prevention.

It is worth noting that there are other avocado benefits for the bodyas an aid in reducing blood pressure, fighting bad cholesterol (LDL), preventing osteoporosis and helping to lose weight, according to information from Splash, from UOL.