SUS performed almost 30 million nutritional consultations in PHC — Portuguese (Brazil)

Reference in the world when it comes to nutritional care, in 2021 Brazil performed almost 30 million nutritional care in Primary Care (PHC), the Brazilian citizen’s gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS). Data from the Ministry of Health are the result of a series of public policies, such as the National Food and Nutrition Policy (PNAN) and the Food and Nutrition Security Policy, which seek to protect food and promote the health of the Brazilian population.

The data were released by the folder on Thursday (31), the day on which the World Day for Health and Nutrition is celebrated. According to the National Registry of Health Establishments (CNES), 37,536 nutritionists work in the SUS and 7,707 are included in Primary Care. Data from the Primary Care Health Information System (SISAB) show that 28.7 million individuals had their nutritional status assessed in PHC in 2021. Already 1.7 million were assessed regarding their dietary status.

According to experts, eating adequate and healthy foods promotes health and prevents disease. Therefore, food and health are rights guaranteed by the 1988 Constitution, in addition to laws, technical publications and public policies aimed at nutritional support for the population. Among them is the National Food and Nutrition Policy (PNAN), which brings a series of guidelines with the objective of taking care related to the promotion and protection of health, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

In addition, Brazil was one of the first countries to build a food guide that brought innovative concepts by adopting the classification of foods by level of processing instead of their nutrient profile. The Food Guide for the Brazilian Population adopted the definition that proposes categorization into four groups: in natura/minimally processed; culinary ingredients; processed foods and ultra-processed foods. Another innovation was to strengthen the culture and encourage healthy eating habits in the country.

In 2019, another manual was launched: the Food Guide for Brazilian Children under 2 years old. Food plays a fundamental role in all stages of life, especially in the early years, which are decisive for the growth and development of the child. The daily challenges of feeding children are addressed in the guide, with guidelines aimed at families, guardians and professionals from different areas, including information on breastfeeding and healthy complementary feeding.

How does all this reach the population?

In the SUS service network, the individual, the family and the community have access to a set of food and nutrition care based on the public policies mentioned at the beginning of the text. And those are just a few.

Check it out below:

• Nutritional counseling for the treatment of diseases and conditions, such as overweight, diabetes and high blood pressure;

• Guidance on the promotion of Adequate and Healthy Eating (encouragement, support and protection), such as the assistance provided to mothers and caregivers of young children, to encourage breastfeeding and for an adequate and healthy food introduction;

• Food and Nutrition Education, such as campaigns and collective activities developed with the community to encourage the consumption of fruits and vegetables;

• Dietary guidelines for the prevention of diseases and injuries related to poor diet and nutrition, such as the care provided to individuals with obesity;

• Prophylactic micronutrient supplementation to prevent specific nutritional deficiencies, such as NutriSUS;

• Diagnosis of eating disorders, deficiencies and nutritional problems, such as the early identification of malnutrition in children and pregnant women;

• Food and Nutrition Surveillance, such as monitoring the food and nutrition scenario of the population to monitor the advance of obesity in adults;

• Diet therapy during hospitalization, such as attention to individuals who need special diets during hospitalization;

• Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition Therapy, such as cases related to home care for bedridden individuals who need nutritional support;

• Nutritional assessment and diagnosis, such as early identification for timely intervention in cases of excessive weight gain in adolescents;

• Intersectoral articulation to promote Food and Nutrition Security, such as the implementation of the National Strategy for the Prevention and Attention to Childhood Obesity – Proteja.

The role of health professionals

Primary Care professionals are prepared to offer care that considers the singularities of subjects in each region. The idea is to provide the most timely responses to different situations. Behind all the services offered by SUS, the population can count on a nutritionist working with the multidisciplinary team both in Basic Health Units and in specialized establishments.

Nutrition and health professionals are the bridge between public policies and the population and seek to expand the access and offer of comprehensive health care, considering the different organizational arrangements of the teams in which they work. “Our expectation is that all PHC teams offer food and nutrition care according to the health needs of the population under their responsibility and the technical capacity of the professionals who compose them”, explains the general coordinator of Food and Nutrition at the Ministry, Gisele Bortolini.

Recently, to help professionals in this task and managers in the organization of services, the Matrix for the Organization of Care in Food and Nutrition in Primary Health Care was created, which aims to provide bases that support the structuring of this care in the various territories covered. by APS in Brazil.

Paula Bittar

Ministry of Health