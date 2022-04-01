Swearing can increase physical strength and boldness, study says







Swearing can increase self-confidence and disinhibition Photo: Reproduction / NYP

A British study points out that swearing and swearing can increase a person’s confidence, physical strength and levels of risky behavior. With this, the person becomes more daring and courageous, compared to people who perform the same action with more tranquility.

The study “Effect of swearing on strength: Disinhibition as a potential mediator” was published in the scientific journal Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology last week. The team’s goal was to identify the psychological mechanism by which obscene, swearing, or offensive, swearing language can be beneficial for performing physical tasks.

The researchers at Keele University in the United Kingdom, led by Professor Richard Stephens, wanted to find out, mainly, whether swearing increased people’s so-called “disinhibition state”, that is, loss of self-control and lack of social restraint. For that, two experiments were carried out: one with 56 participants, being 32 women and 24 men; and another with 118 people, a group composed of 63 men, 53 women, a non-binary person and a person who preferred not to have their sex revealed.

Over the course of the experiments, the researchers found, for example, that participants were able to perform a chair push-up for longer after repeating a curse word. Volunteers were also bolder throughout a task that involved filling a rubber balloon as much as possible without bursting. The risky behavior was 8% higher when they used profanity while pumping their bladder, compared to using neutral dialogue.

Also according to published research, humor coming from some profanity was also found to be an important psychological mechanism for increasing physical strength during experiments. However, the researchers pointed out the need for further investigation into this discovered effect.