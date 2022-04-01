The original “Angry Birds” is back on Android and iOS

In response to requests, developer Rovio is bringing back the original game “Angry Birds”, from 2012, to the app stores. The game can now be downloaded on Android and iOS devices for R$ 4.99.

Named “Rovio Classics: Angry Birds”, it is a faithful copy of the classic game, but with the advantage of being compatible with the HD screens of modern smartphones. The game allows you to play the eight original episodes, in more than 390 stages.

Despite being a remake, Rovio explained that the game retains the gameplay and appearance while preserving the authentic experience of the 2012 version, including the easter eggs and extras. The new version will not feature ads or in-app purchases. This means that “Mighty Eagle” will be available to all players for free.

The good old Angry Birds

The game has been out of app stores since 2019. However, a campaign was organized on Twitter using the hashtag #BringBack2012. “The cry [dos fãs] it was impossible to ignore,” Rovio said in a statement.

“Angry Birds has touched a lot of people and has been a huge presence in mobile games. After hearing the outcry from our fans, we had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back,” said Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of the developer.

In the game, players have to throw angry birds towards pigs protected by towers of different shapes. The game stimulates logic and has challenging physics mechanics.