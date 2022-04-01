The truth behind the video showing a ‘giant snake skeleton’ – Metro World News Brasil

A record recently wowed the Internet by showing the skeleton of a massive snake. Satellite images appeared on Google Maps.

According to Tribune India, the video was taken in France on Google Maps and soon went viral with millions of views on a TikTok.

Google Maps what looks like a huge backbone in a flooded area. However, the truth is that the images do not show the skeleton of a snake.

See the images:

Research has pointed out that it is a “large metallic sculpture that is known as “Le Serpent d’Ocean”, according to the Snopes portal.

“On March 24, 2022, @googlemapsfun TikTok posted a new video. He allegedly documented the Google Maps discovery of a giant snake skeleton – that of the extinct Titanoboa – off the coast of France. However, this was not true. It simply showed a large metallic sculpture known as Le Serpent d’Océan. It is true that there is a giant snake skeleton off the coast of France that is visible on Google Maps and Google Earth. However, it is an art installation made of metal, not an actual skeleton,” they wrote.

The sculpture was installed by the sea in 2012 as part of the Estuaire art exhibition. It was created by French-Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping.

Titanoboa cerrejonensis, the largest snake that ever inhabited the world, lived in the rivers and swamps of the Colombian Caribbean about 60 million years ago. In the tropical rainforest, temperatures fluctuated between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius.

The animal was up to 15 meters long and weighed approximately 1.2 tons. She belonged to the boa constrictor family, so her appearance was similar.

Its fossils were found in a coal mine and began to be displayed in 2007 at the Florida Museum of Natural Science in the United States.

This snake was not venomous, but it devoured crocodiles in one bite, killing its prey through constriction, coiling and squeezing their bodies with a force of over 180 kg per square inch.

