There may be a ceasefire, but no peace | Guga Chakra

There will be no peace agreement in the near future between Russia and Ukraine. There is not even a negotiation in that sense. The two sides are debating a ceasefire, with an end to armed hostilities. Basically, what Israel and Hamas always do to end the wars in Gaza. They follow enemies, but stop fighting. They conclude that the time has come to suspend military actions, until a new trigger occurs years later and the conflict resumes.

If there is a ceasefire in Ukraine, it may move to an armistice in a few years, like the one between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights. The Syrians do not recognize the annexation, considered illegal by the international community, but neither do they act militarily to recover the territory.

In the Ukrainian case, the trend would be a new status quo along the lines of the one negotiated in 2014 by Moscow and Kiev, with changes. Some of them tend to be favorable to the Russians, such as the expansion of the occupied territories in the Donbass region, the maintenance of the annexation of Crimea and perhaps the addition of a strip of land on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, where the devastated Mariupol is, connecting these two regions.

Under no circumstances will the Ukrainians officially recognize the breakaway regions as independent. Nor does Crimea become Russian territory. They will only accept the military reality, in which Russia has more power and controls these areas. In a way, Ukraine would act like Syria on the Golan — and with the establishment of a UN peacekeeping mission.

This status quo would reduce armed clashes, but not entirely eliminate fighting. Thousands of people have died since 2014 in the conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine. Pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian insurgents would continue in a low-intensity war, as they have been for the past eight years.

The rest of the world would get used to the new context and it would take a parallel agreement between Russia and the West to lift sanctions. Probably, in the event that Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire, most of the punishments for Moscow would be eliminated. The maps would show Donbass and Crimea striped (which already happens in some cases), to demarcate that they are Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, as they do with the Golan Heights and other regions, such as Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave with an Armenian population. in Azerbaijan and the target of wars between the two nations.

Russia recognizes Georgia’s breakaway regions (South Ossetia and Abkhazia) and has maintained its occupation of Transnistria in Moldova for decades, without major international commotion involving the violation of Georgian and Moldovan sovereignty. In Ukraine, it would be different in the face of images of Russian bombings, as well as the western union to punish Moscow. Still, they tend to be insufficient to reverse Vladimir Putin’s position.

In practice, Moscow did not necessarily need a war on this scale to achieve its goals in southern and eastern Ukraine. Putin really wanted a puppet government in Kiev and he didn’t get it. Perhaps he will accept a “neutrality” pledge from Ukraine, which would withdraw his NATO candidacy. Still, it will have to live with a much stronger and more united military alliance than it was before the war. And Ukraine can receive military support even without joining the alliance. Just look at American support for Israel and Egypt — countries that signed a rare peace agreement.