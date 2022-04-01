These fatty foods help with weight loss

If the subject was a diet to lose weight, the first thing to think about is to cut all sugars and fats, but contrary to popular belief, there are food groups that help the body to eliminate extra fat.

That’s because they are foods composed of good fats, called monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are composed of omega 3 and omega 6. They are essential fatty acids that can increase good cholesterol.

7 Fatty Foods That Help You Lose Weight You Didn’t Know

Avocado

It is one of the fruits with the most calories and therefore often restricted in the weight loss menu. However, avocado is rich in good fats and has an appetite suppressant effect. Therefore, it is a fruit that should be consumed in moderation.

organic meats

Many declare that it is bad for health because it is carcinogenic and greasy, while others defend consumption. The truth is that red meat is rich in proteins and micronutrients capable of giving you more satiety, thus contributing to less overeating.

cheeses

They say that to control weight it is necessary to opt for white cheeses, the so-called light cheeses, which contain less fat. But it is necessary to evaluate if the consumption of these foods does not happen in an exaggerated way. Classic cheeses, on the other hand, provide good sources of calcium and protein that make them appetite-suppressing foods, as well as helping to limit fat storage.

Eggs

For a long time he carried with him the reputation of a villain, for increasing the levels of LHL (bad cholesterol). But science has proven that they are rich in many vitamins and minerals, as well as protein. Egg consumption helps you lose weight, as it makes you feel fuller for longer. But the ideal is to opt for free-range eggs due to the best nutritional content.

oilseeds

They are caloric, fatty and very appetizing foods. To give you an idea, 100 grams of almonds have about 630 calories. However, studies highlight that people who consume 30 grams of seeds per day tend to be thinner and have a lower BMI than people who do not. It is worth remembering that they are foods that help speed up metabolism, stimulating caloric expenditure.

Milk derivatives

Research indicates that the consumption of milk and milk derivatives may be related to low rates of obesity. Consuming this type of food is good for health as it contains good levels of calcium, which are fundamental in strengthening bones and dental health.

Fish

Some fish with a little more fat concentration are aids in body weight loss, because they promote satiety for longer.