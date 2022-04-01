this is the new feature that could change the way users use the messaging app – Metro World News Brasil

After releasing the message reactions feature to a limited number of beta testers, the WhatsApp messaging app is now working on another very important function.

As you well know, it is not possible to share media files larger than 100 MB because this is the current limit in the messaging app.

However, this limitation could change very soon, as recently detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo.

This is the new feature that could change the way users use the messaging app

WhatsApp is starting a small test in the last few days, and with that some users can already share media files of up to 2GB (a significant increase).

However, it is still unclear whether WhatsApp plans to roll out the same feature to more people in the future, as this is a limited test.

Can WhatsApp revert the changes by restoring the previous limit after testing? only time will tell.

Possible news for iOS

Also according to the information, the revealing screenshots were taken from a recent beta version of the WhatsApp app for the iOS operating system.

However, the ability to share media files up to 2GB is also available for certain beta testers using WhatsApp for the Android system. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

With information from Wabetainfo website