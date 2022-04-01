Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Has Hilarious Witcher Reference

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, spin off of the Borderlands franchise, finally had its debut last Friday (25). The comic tone of the production is yielding great moments, including a easter egg hilarious from The Witcher.

To find the witch reference, players must search for the quest “The Ditcher”, located in the Sunfang Oasis after completing the quest “Son of a Witch”. There, you’ll be approached by a “Mystery Tramp” named “Gerritt of Trivia”, a “monster hunter, demon slayer… and witch kisser”. Check it out in the video below:

Gerritt of Trivia also boasts of some of his feats, but seems less sympathetic than the real Geralt. Considering that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is based in a fantasy universe, and The Witcher is one of the most popular franchises in the genre, the reference was pretty good in this situation.

With options of crossplay already available, the game was released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Check out the ratings Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is getting on Metacritic

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands did very well in its debut, with most vehicles praising the adventure’s “original story” — and some even saying it was much better than Borderlands 3. On Metacritic, its current average is 80 points. Check out the details!