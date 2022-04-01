Ukrainian helicopters hit Russian oil depot, local officials say

Russian authorities published in the early hours of Friday (01) that Ukrainian air forces invaded Russian airspace and attacked an oil storage site in Belgorod, in the west of the country, about 40 km from the border with Ukraine. According to the local governor, two people were injured in the attack.

“There was a fire in the gas depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at low altitude,” wrote Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Rosneft, which owns the facility, said it had evacuated staff from the facility.

With information from The Spectator and Economic Times

