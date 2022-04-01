understand the risks of the drug to lose weight · Alto Astral

Have you heard of the ozempic? So it is. This is a drug that has become a fever on social networks such as TikTok for promoting considerable weight loss in obese people. Originally, the drug was created for use in the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. However, due to the “drying effect”, Ozempic started to be recommended by professionals and also used by people without professional follow-up.

And therein lies the problem: taking Ozempic without medical supervision can have serious consequences for those who use medication on their own.

Thais Mussi, who is an endocrinologist, warns that: “It is important to emphasize that there are people allergic to semaglutide and other substances contained in Ozempic. Therefore, like any medication, attention is needed before indicating or ingesting it”.

The medication also has its side effects related to digestive issues. According to the specialist, “about one in 10 people have problems such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea, but with a very short duration”, she details.

Use of Ozempic with alcohol and contraceptives

Because it is a medication widely used in diabetic patients, it is important to avoid or consume alcohol in moderation. That’s because, alcohol can cause hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia in patients with diabetes.

Hypoglycemia occurs more often during acute alcohol consumption. Even small amounts can lower blood sugar significantly, especially when alcohol is taken on an empty stomach or after exercise.

In addition, associated with Ozempic, the risk may be greater, even more so if the patient is using other medications that lower blood glucose such as insulin. On the other hand, chronic alcohol abuse can cause glucose intolerance, weight gain and hyperglycemia.

“And if the use of medication is to lose weight, as alcohol is very caloric, we must avoid its excessive consumption to obtain the desired result of the use of the medication, which is weight loss. Moderate alcohol consumption generally does not affect blood glucose levels in patients with controlled diabetes.

It is worth remembering that, according to research, Ozempic does not interfere with other medications, such as contraceptives. There are no reports of decreasing contraceptive effects., but whenever a woman loses weight, her fertility increases and the chance of getting pregnant too, if she is not protecting herself properly. “Anyway, talking to the doctor about the combination of drugs is always essential”, advises Dr Thais.

Who can’t use Ozempic?

According to the expert, Ozempic “is not really indicated for people with type 1 diabetes and people with diabetic ketoacidosis – which is an acute complication of type 1 diabetes mellitus”.

Thais Mussi also calls attention to patients who have a family history of a type of cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (CMT) or the multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 syndrome (NEM2). “In these cases, it is very important to understand with your doctor whether Ozempic can be used,” he points out.

Finally, another issue highlighted by the endocrinologist is the need to make it very clear that Ozempic is not insulin. That is, this medication should never be used as a substitute for this substance in the treatment of diabetes.

Source: Dr. Thais Mussi, endocrinologist at the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM).