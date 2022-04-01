Understanding the conflict (XXXV): they were deceiving Putin

Five points to understand what is happening in Eastern Europe – and what can change in the lives of all of us.

1 – AMERICANS AND EUROPEANS BELIEVE PUTIN IS BEING FOOLED ABOUT THE MILITARY PERFORMANCE

Putin is being misled about the performance of the Russian military in Ukraine, several US and EU officials said today. Kate Bedingfield, director of communications for the White House, said: “We have information that Putin felt deceived by the Russian military, which resulted in persistent tension between the president of Russia and his military leadership.” “We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the underperformance of the Russian military and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.”

Bedingfield added: “It seems increasingly clear that Putin’s war was a strategic mistake that left Russia weaker in the long run and increasingly isolated on the world stage.” The Europeans say that “Putin is surrounded by yes-men” and the British secret services point out: “There are Russian soldiers who refuse superior orders and avoid fighting”.

2 – PUTIN DEMANDS TOTAL RENDERING OF MARIUPOL TO CEASE BOMBINGS

Vladimir Putin told Emmanuel Macron, in yet another telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France, that the bombing of the besieged city will only cease when Ukrainian forces surrender. Official sources at the Elysee said Putin had agreed to consider plans to evacuate civilians from the city. The same officials called the situation in Mariupol “catastrophic”. “Civil populations must be protected and they must leave the city if they want to. They must have access to the food aid, water and medicines they need”they added.

France, along with Turkey and Greece and several humanitarian groups, in recent days presented the Russian president with a plan to evacuate the city. Putin reportedly told Macron that he would “think” about the proposal. The Kremlin said Putin had insisted to Macron that Ukrainian “nationalist militants” had to surrender and only then Russia.

According to the US Department of Defense, Russian forces are starting to withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area, and into Belarus.

3 – BIDEN PROMISES ZELENSKY 500 MILLION MORE HELP

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone yesterday afternoon with Volodymyr Zelensky, and promised his Ukrainian counterpart additional aid of US$500 million (about €450 million). The two leaders reviewed efforts by Washington and its allies to identify “additional capabilities” to help Ukrainian military forces, the White House said in a statement.

In the 55-minute call on the latest developments surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden also assured his counterpart that assistance was already on its way to Ukraine. According to a White House official, budget aid is intended, for example, “to help pay salaries”.

4 – PENTAGON GUARANTEES RUSSIAN TROOPS ARE REPOSITIONING THEMSELVES FOR FUTURE OPERATIONS

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russian troop moves away from Kiev were a “repositioning” and not a withdrawal, in order to focus efforts on other parts of Ukraine. Kirby revealed that about 20% of Russian troops near the capital Kiev “began to reposition” northward, likely towards Belarus. “If the Russians were serious about de-escalation, they would have sent them home.”, defended. The Pentagon also said that the Russian military is abandoning the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Russian forces continue to bomb cities such as Kiev and Cherniiv, despite Moscow’s announcement that it would “substantially reduce” military activity in those two zones.

5 – AMERICAN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINIAN SECURITY REACHES THE NEW STAGE.

The US Department of Defense said the first six of “about 30 or so” total shipments from the latest wave of US security assistance to Ukraine had been transferred to the region.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, added that the US is prioritizing “the types of material that we know Ukrainians need most”, including anti-armor and anti-aircraft systems. Switchblade drones promised to Ukraine will start shipping “soon”.