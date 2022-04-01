Upgrade! Dell Announces New Latitude and Precision Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core and More

Dell presented this Thursday (31) new notebook models updated with the latest Intel processors. The “Latitude” lines, dedicated to professionals and focused on ultra-thin design, and “Precision”, composed of powerful workstations, will be relaunched with three models reworked with current hardware.

















In addition to upgrade the entire Latitude 7000 family with 12th Gen Intel CoreDell introduced the Latitude 9430, 7330 Ultralight and Precision 5470. The former two will leave the factory with an ultra-thin look, rugged design and advanced features, while the latter will meet the high-performance demand of content creators and other professionals. Check out the details of the new Dell notebooks below.

Latitude 9430 and 7330 Ultralight

The Latitude 9430 is billed as the “world’s most compact 14-inch professional notebook”. The model will have a LCD screen with QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) distributed in a ratio of 16:10. Its high-strength construction is MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring durability in a variety of environmental conditions.

The laptop is equipped with different models from the 12th generation of Intel that go up to the Core i7 of the "P" series, in addition to having the Intel vPro platform and DDR5 RAM memory modules. Storage starts at 256 GB and reaches 1 TB on SSD. Other features include Full HD webcam, support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G and Windows Hello.

















Moving on to the Latitude 7330 Ultralight, we have a 2-in-1 notebook with an extremely portable design. The model weighs 967 grams and is guaranteed to be the lightest in the 13-inch category, representing a revised version of the Latitude 7330, at 1.36 kg.

The PC sports a 13.3-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) distributed in the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and can be equipped with 12th generation Core i5 and i7, in addition to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. price and availability Both notebooks will be available from April on the international market and, as with major launches by the North American multinational, there is great expectation of availability in Brazil. Dell Latitude 9430: From US$2,245 (~R$10,629)

Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight: From US$1,899 (~R$8,999)

Precision 5470

The Dell Precision 5470 has a 14-inch InfinityEdge display with Quad HD+ resolution that ensures excellent use of the area. Like the Latitude series, the workstation works with the Intel vPro platform powered up to 12th Gen Core i9 and 64GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as supporting up to 4TB of SSD storage. To ensure good performance in graphics tasks, Dell implemented NVIDIA's RTX A1000 graphics card. The hardware is cooled through Dual Opposite Outlet technology, which improves airflow and maintains high machine performance.





The Precision 5470 comes with an update to Dell Optimizer for Precision, an artificial intelligence software that helps the suite work more smoothly. The tool adds new enterprise privacy and security features, as well as speeding up data transfers over a system of multiple network connections. For now, the manufacturer has not confirmed the workstation’s release date and price.

