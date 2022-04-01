US: MPs demand White House documents on Hunter Biden activities in Ukraine

Earlier this month, Russia added Hunter Biden to its sanctions list, alongside President Joe Biden and members of the US government.

Sputnik – After the allegations by the Russian Defense Ministry, members of the Republican party demanded answers from the White House.

Republican members of the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday demanded that the White House release documents about its activities in Ukraine and Russia.

They argue that the sanctions recently imposed by Russia on Hunter Biden raise new questions about their business.

The request for the White House to clarify Hunter’s business comes after serious allegations made by the Russian Ministry of Defense in the context of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Western press has also pressed Biden after revelations that entities controlled by the US president’s son and brother received $4.8 million in payments from a Chinese energy giant.

“Hunter Biden’s connections across the Russian sphere of influence have now become especially relevant,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the White House.

“The nation’s adversaries apparently view the president’s son as a pressure point to be exploited. Furthermore, his inclusion on the list is the latest evidence that Hunter Biden actually engaged in business schemes with our adversaries. Therefore, we request information to the White House about Hunter Biden’s dealings in Russia and Ukraine,” the document concluded.

Lawmakers also mentioned the payment of US$ 3.5 million (R$ 16.5 million) to Hunter Biden by Elena Baturina, wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Among the reasons for Hunter Biden’s past to be clarified, lawmakers recall other accusations.

They highlighted his rich history of benefiting from his father’s status, in cases such as managing “a Ukrainian energy conglomerate”, selling cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), connecting his father to the oil oligarchs of Kazakhstan, and to prevent a Romanian tycoon accused of bribery from being convicted.

Lawmakers asked the White House to submit the requested documents by April 14.

