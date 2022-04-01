War: ‘sanctions take effect’, says German minister in Brazil | World

Reproduction/Embassy Brasília 1.4.2022 Heiko Thoms, German Ambassador to Brazil

Sanctions work and the international community must be cohesive in this regard, to hasten the end of the war. The message was given by the German ambassador to Brazil, Heiko Thoms, in an interview with GLOBO. “It is also clear: sanctions are effective. The more countries that participate, the faster we will be able to end the war and limit its humanitarian impacts”, assured Thoms, in a clear message to the Brazilian government.

How do you evaluate Brazil’s position in the war between Ukraine and Russia?

First of all, I would like to express my appreciation for the way in which the Brazilian government and Brazilian society reacted to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The enormous empathy of Brazilians in the face of the suffering of people in Ukraine is impressive. There is no way to praise enough the reception of refugees from Ukraine in Brazil.

It is of immense importance that Brazil has clearly positioned itself and, together with the vast majority of the world community, has expressly condemned the flagrant violation of International Law committed by Russia, in the four decisive votes at the United Nations: in the Security Council ( on 25 February), at the General Assembly (on 2 March and 24 of the same month) and at the Human Rights Council (on 4 March).

Decisive and cohesive action by the international community, especially all democratic nations, is needed to put an end to the war initiated by Russia. A war that was started absolutely without provocation. In our view, deliberate sanctions are also an important contribution in this regard.

In its votes at the United Nations, Brazil condemned Russia, but questioned sanctions and the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Does this attitude cause discomfort within the European Union?

First of all, it is important for us that Brazil has taken a clear position, because it is a great democratic nation whose votes carry great weight throughout the world and it is a member of the UN Security Council. It is important that Brazil has condemned the Russian attack.

Brazil declared compliance with the UN Charter as a first priority for its temporary tenure on the UN Security Council. It is good to see that Brazil is now also acting accordingly. According to the UN Charter, Ukraine also has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

As for sanctions, we must first record the following: the Russian attack on Ukraine, in violation of international law, is the reason for the sanctions. This means that he is also the reason for their consequences. In advance, the EU and the G7 had announced severe sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion. But the Russian government opted for war. It is up to Russia to end sanctions. It is also clear: sanctions are effective. The more countries that participate, the faster we can end the war and limit its humanitarian impacts.

The Bolsonaro government was already facing questions in Europe over its environmental policy. Could the relationship be further eroded by differences over the war?

We should not mix the two issues. In the evaluation of the war initiated by Russia, I think that we and Brazil agree very much. This was shown by the way we voted in the relevant bodies of the United Nations.

Regarding environmental policy, the Brazilian position at COP26 in Glasgow encouraged us. The stated objective of halting illegal deforestation by 2028 and reducing methane emissions is an important step towards protecting the environment and also towards the economic transformation of Brazil towards more sustainability. Brazil has the potential to once again become a pioneer in the fight against global climate change. However, so far, we only see announcements and deforestation rates increasing, but no detailed plan on how these goals are to be achieved.

What intermediate goals should be achieved on the way to 2028? What concrete measures should be adopted to reverse the current, unfortunately quite negative, trend? I’ve had many conversations with representatives of the government, Congress and other institutions, and I know that many have already recognized the great importance of taking concrete measures that arouse confidence.

At the same time, I do not want to hide that we are following with some concern the bills currently being debated in Congress. Projects on the liberation of indigenous areas for mining and other economic activities, land tenure regularization, environmental licensing and on the reform of the registration of agricultural pesticides.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, of course, deserves our full attention. But it is clear that we cannot lose sight of the protection of the environment and climate, much less make decisions that could eventually represent irreversible setbacks.

What is your assessment of the war? Should the world prepare for a long-term conflict?

No one can seriously predict how long the war will last. But I am convinced that the war will be able to end more quickly, the more determined and cohesive we react as an international community.

We need to do everything so that a solution through diplomatic channels is reached. A solution has to be agreed between Ukraine and Russia. And, in fact, not as a Russian “diktat”, but with a negotiation on an equal footing and with the preservation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.

How do you see the political moment in Brazil?

In democratic countries, speeches and political conflicts about the country’s future tend to intensify in election years. We see this in Brazil as well. We look forward to seeing the decisions that Brazilian voters will make in this year’s presidential, legislative and governorship elections.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.