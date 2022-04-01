What is YouTube Vanced and why is it considered “harmful” by Google

YouTube Vanced is a YouTube alternative app available for Android that offers extra functions — some of which are only available with a YouTube Premium subscription. Filled with controversy due to the irregular use of APIs, the application had its development canceled for legal reasons and, recently, a component of it was marked as “harmful” and potentially malicious by Play Protect.

Why is YouTube Vanced considered harmful?

The component in question is the Vanced Manager, a tool designed to keep the YouTube Vanced app up to date. It is necessary because the alternative program cannot be downloaded from the Play Store, as it is distributed by a parallel website, which is downloaded from outside the native store.

The security alert appears only for some versions of Vanced Manager (Image: Reproduction/Mishaal Rahman)

Without it, YouTube Vanced can’t receive updates — although it won’t receive any, as the developers are no longer working on the project. In addition, with the app marked as malicious, users may be afraid to keep the program downloaded on their phone, following the advice of Android’s native antivirus to uninstall it.

What is YouTube Vanced?

Created in 2019, YouTube Vanced is a custom version of the YouTube app created by third parties. It is not an official program, but it can play videos from the YouTube catalog normally and with some specific advantages, such as: ad-free playback, native Picture-in-Picture and even display of the “I didn’t like” number, hidden in November 2019. last year.

The YouTube Vanced app, in addition to cutting advertising from the platform, also had additional features in the interface (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

In mid-March, however, the app had its development and support ended due to “legal issues”. Those responsible did not give details about what happened, but the suspicion is that Google closed in on them with a “Cease and desist” order, forcing them to stop the project, under threat of legal action.

Is YouTube Vanced really dangerous?

In fact, there is no certainty. Play Protect doesn’t make it clear why Vanced Manager is categorized as “harmful”, so it’s difficult to ensure that the app is or isn’t dangerous to have on your phone.

According to this page: https://t.co/JiZzF73WNV the string “this app tries to bypass Android’s security protections” for the following PHA categories: -Elevated privilege abuse

-Rooting Vanced Manager can use root to install apps, so I can see why it’d be flagged. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 29, 2022

One of the theories raised by tech experts such as Esper reporter Mishaal Rahman is that the Vanced Manager app uses Android root permissions to perform some tasks, so it would be labeled as harmful. The alert sent by Play Protect reinforces this theory, as it accuses the program of “attempting to circumvent Android security protections”, a warning that is sent only to applications with this type of violation.

What is strange, however, is the timing and selectivity of the tool: not every version of Vanced Manager falls into Play Protect’s fine-tooth comb — only version 2.6 of the program actually causes the alert. The latest version of the app, number 2.6.2, is not accused of violating the integrity of the cell phone.

It seems version 2.6.0 of Vanced Manager is the culprit. 2 users I’ve asked who had the Play Protect warning were running that version, and I was able to reproduce it.https://t.co/hHeOg9U1Hb — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 29, 2022

It is known, however, that keeping a program without official support can be dangerous, as possible vulnerabilities will never be fixed by the original team and, because of that, they may be exploited in the future. Probably, however, that was not the reason that made the Android antivirus send the alert to users.

Currently, YouTube Vanced still works normally in the latest version released, but this may not last long — Google would only need to implement a new mechanism for uploading videos to YouTube or change some APIs for the program to stop operating as it should.

safer alternatives

The most practical solution to leave YouTube Vanced and still have access to the main advantages of the app is the YouTube Premium subscription. The platform package offers similar features, including Picture-in-Picture playback and zero advertising, for R$20.90 per month.