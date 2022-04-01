WhatsApp: 6 new features have been released for voice messages

O Whatsapp gained new functions related to the audio feature. Until then, they were undergoing testing in the beta version of the messenger. The news was announced by the app’s CEO, Will Cathcart, last Wednesday on Twitter.

Now, the user will be able to preview his voice message, being able to pause and resume the recording. It will also be possible to play an audio and access another chat from the Whatsapp. Finally, the visualization of voice waves in the playbar is also highlighted.

According to the company, the new releases will facilitate the communication of thousands of users. About 7 billion audio messages are sent every day through the instant messaging platform, and all are protected by state-of-the-art encryption.

Check out 6 new functions for WhatsApp audio messages

List of news that just arrived in the messenger:

Sound waveform visualization feature, which shows the potential of the audio when it is played;

A draft preview feature, which allows the user to listen to their audio recording before submitting it;

Accelerated playback feature of forwarded audio messages, which has speeds of 1.5x or 2x;

Audio playback feature outside the chat, made for anyone who wants to access another chat without listening to the voice message;

Pause and resume recording feature, allowing the user to finish recording their audio at another time;

Ability to resume an audio playback precisely at the point where it stopped in the chat.

Know 7 tricks to remove the ‘online’ status from your WhatsApp

Normally, when the user of the Whatsapp is active in the messaging platform, that is, when you are browsing the application, the status ‘online’ automatically appears in your conversation window.

This fact is questioned by many who do not want to be detected while using the messenger. There is not yet a tool available by the Whatsapp that you can disable ‘online’ when you are on the platform.

However, there are some tricks that many users who want to read and even reply to messages without “being seen” in the app can use. Follow the tips below.

Check out 7 tricks to be invisible and offline on WhatsApp

From the notification bar: through the notification bar it is possible to read and even reply to messages in a few words, without entering the platform;

through the notification bar it is possible to read and even reply to messages in a few words, without entering the platform; Activating airplane mode: accessing WhatsApp with the cell phone in airplane mode allows the user to be offline, once the internet connection is interrupted;

accessing WhatsApp with the cell phone in airplane mode allows the user to be offline, once the internet connection is interrupted; Via the Unseen app: the tool makes it possible for the user to be invisible on WhatsApp, even with the messenger open on the cell phone screen;

the tool makes it possible for the user to be invisible on WhatsApp, even with the messenger open on the cell phone screen; Interrupting the internet connection: by disabling the mobile internet, WhatsApp can be accessed even offline. In this way, messages answered in this period will be forwarded when the internet is re-established;

by disabling the mobile internet, WhatsApp can be accessed even offline. In this way, messages answered in this period will be forwarded when the internet is re-established; Through the Flychat app: this platform connects to the messaging application allowing notifications to appear in balloons, which can be read and replied to without accessing WhatsApp on the screen.

this platform connects to the messaging application allowing notifications to appear in balloons, which can be read and replied to without accessing WhatsApp on the screen. By WA Web Plus For WhatsApp : exclusively used by those using the web version of the messenger. The program allows you to “hide the online” from active users through the browser.

: exclusively used by those using the web version of the messenger. The program allows you to “hide the online” from active users through the browser. Through WA Bubble For Chat: Finally, through this program it is possible to send messages without opening WhatsApp. Just access the platform through it on your cell phone.

While Meta doesn’t create a tool that can hide ‘online’ status, one of the above mentioned tricks is possible.