





Woman discovers cancer when investigating stain she had 10 years ago on nail Photo: Playback/TikTok

Maria Sylvia, an American tiktoker, reveals in a video that she discovered a type of cancer when investigating a dark spot, which she had 10 years ago, on her right thumbnail. The publication went viral on the social network and already has more than 16 million views.

The disease detected is called subungual melanoma – More known as skin cancer. In the video, Maria explained that she first noticed the stain on her nail in 2012, when she looked pale, but wasn’t worried.

However, in 2013, the stain grew and started to get darker. She sought medical help for years, but it was only in January of this year that she discovered that it was skin cancer, after undergoing a biopsy.

“My friend encouraged me to get a biopsy. So I did. It was at the end of January that I found out it was a case of subungual melanoma. Basically, that translates to cancer under the nail,” he told tiktoker.

Maria had surgery to remove the affected nail and part of the thumb bone. A skin graft from her arm was added to the site. Later, further tests confirmed the disappearance of the cancer in the region.

subungual melanoma

According to the Instituto Oncoguia, “nail melanoma” or “subungual melanoma” is a cancer that affects tissues below the fingernails or toenails, more common on the thumbs, and is difficult to diagnose because it looks like a hematoma. or infection.

Symptoms include a band of dark pigmentation covering the nail, brittleness and bleeding at the affected site. This type of cancer accounts for less than 5% of all melanomas.