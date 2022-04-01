Woman gets vibrator stuck in rectum; know care when using the object – 03/31/2022

A 28-year-old US female, identified only as Brittany, was hospitalized after getting a 8-inch vibrator stuck in her rectum. She said that she has been dealing with sex addiction since 2019 and that the object had a shape in spheres, increasing with each one.

“I added a lot of lube and many times my hands couldn’t handle it, because it went so easily into the anus, I had to drop it into the rectum. I thought I would be able to slide out, but it didn’t,” Brittany revealed on the show ” Stuck”, from the British channel Quest Red.

The American said the object was “sucked in” and that it slid deeper and deeper into her body, while she still felt the vibration. Realizing that she couldn’t handle the situation on her own, Brittany called 911 and, at the hospital, the vibrator was removed via a procedure with metal tweezers.

According to coloproctologist Lúcia de Oliveira, the introduction of the object can cause a vacuum in the region and, therefore, it gets stuck. In addition to the format, which may have facilitated adherence.

“The person must clean the region, lubricate it, and the size of the object must not be more than 10, 15 centimeters, because the curves of the anatomy of the rectum can cause trauma”, says Oliveira, a member of the SBCP (Brazilian Society of coloproctology).

The rectum is a segment of the large intestine where stool is stored. It is a region with curves and has an extension of, more or less, 15 centimeters, so the indication that vibrators do not exceed this size.

seek service

One of the main precautions is to know the origin of the product, buying it only in specialized stores and never using domestic items for practice, such as bottles or brush handles, says coloproctologist Lúcia de Oliveira.

In addition, it is necessary to seek medical attention so as not to make the situation worse when trying to remove the object at home. It is common for the person to experience pain and discomfort, but some cases can lead to perforation of the intestine — although this is more rare. “Depending on age and if the person has previous disease, the inflammatory response to perforation can progress to sepsis”, warns Oliveira.

Usually, the item is removed with the help of medical equipment and the patient is sedated. However, some conditions are only resolved by surgery.

Sex toy got stuck inside Brittany’s rectum Image: Reproduction/Quest Red

Vaginal care

Unlike the intestine, the vagina has a “bottom” that makes it difficult for objects to get stuck, explains the urogynecologist Lilian Fiorellia contributor to the Sexo sem Dúvida platform and specialized in Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP (School of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

However, some types of vibrators can get stuck in the vaginal canal, such as clitoral stimulators (known as bullets). “In this case, women who are not aware of their own body may have difficulty withdrawing from the vagina”, says Fiorelli.

Objects with different shapes, usually irregular, bring more risks of injuring the vagina eventually, so there is an indication to lubricate it well. It is also recommended to opt for products coated with medical silicone, because those made only with plastic may contain grooves that hurt the region.

Lubricants, warns the urogynecologist, need to be water-based and hypoallergenic, to avoid damage to the vaginal flora. Another indication is not to use the vibrator in case of abnormal discharge, so as not to worsen the inflammation.

According to Lilian Fiorelli, one of the main precautions is to wash the vibrator after use. Hygiene is necessary because it can store bacteria, which will proliferate during the storage period. And, in the next use, this increases the risk of infection.