Woman hospitalized after vibrator gets stuck in rectum: “Panic”

posted on 03/31/2022 15:11



(credit: Playback/Quest Red)

An American woman had to be taken to hospital after a vibrator got stuck in the woman’s rectum area while she masturbated. The information is from the British channel Quest Red.

The American Brittany, resident of Alabama, in the United States, revealed in an interview with the program Stuckfrom the British channel Quest Redwho has been dealing with sex addiction since 2019, when he got out of a relationship.

She says that since then she started to frequently use different types of sex toys with the intention of discovering new ways to feel pleasure. Britanny reports that she found a vibrator on an erotic products website and became interested in the object.

“I ordered a blue vibrator, shaped like spheres,” she said. And she explained that he increased in size with each sphere.

“I was so excited when I got it in the mail and thought, ‘Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to take a shower before I have fun,'” he continued.

“To make it more exciting, I added a lot of lube and many times my hands couldn’t handle it, because it went into my anus so easily, I had to drop it into my rectum. I thought I would be able to slide out, but it didn’t.” revealed.

Realizing that she had lost control of the situation, the woman called the emergency services and was referred to the care of the general surgeon Dr. George Crawford, who, in the TV show interview, confessed that he was quite surprised by what had happened to her.

The doctor explained that the incident occurred because the object was in an area suitable for suction. “The rectum is designed to keep feces out of the anus area. If someone puts something beyond that part, it will be sucked towards the intestine,” said the surgeon.

According with the doctor. Crawford, Brittany was lucky the object didn’t cause bleeding, injury or any serious organ damage. To remove the vibrator, he used a pair of thin metal tweezers to pull it out of her body.

He also said that the operation was not complex, but warned that sexual play needs to be done with care, as a more serious accident could end up with the vibrator passing through the rectal wall.

“If that happens, the individual can have a hole in the rectum and the stool or whatever is in there can go into the rest of the abdomen,” the doctor said.