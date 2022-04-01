Woman hospitalized with 20 cm vibrator stuck in rectum – International

Britanny and the X-Ray (photo: Reproduction/Quest Red)

An American woman had to be taken to the hospital after a vibrator got stuck in the woman’s rectum while she was masturbating. The information is from the British channel Quest Red.

American Brittany, a resident of Alabama, in the United States, revealed in an interview with the Stuck program, on British channel Quest Red, that she has been dealing with sex addiction since 2019, when she left a relationship.

She says that since then she started to frequently use different types of sex toys with the intention of discovering new ways to feel pleasure. Britanny reports that she found a vibrator on an erotic products website and became interested in the object.

“I ordered a blue vibrator, shaped like spheres,” she said. And she explained that he increased in size with each sphere.

“I was so excited when I got it in the mail and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to take a shower before having fun,'” he continued.