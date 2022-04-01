Woman hospitalized with 20 cm vibrator stuck in rectum – International

An American woman had to be taken to the hospital after a vibrator got stuck in the woman’s rectum while she was masturbating. The information is from the British channel Quest Red.
American Brittany, a resident of Alabama, in the United States, revealed in an interview with the Stuck program, on British channel Quest Red, that she has been dealing with sex addiction since 2019, when she left a relationship.
She says that since then she started to frequently use different types of sex toys with the intention of discovering new ways to feel pleasure. Britanny reports that she found a vibrator on an erotic products website and became interested in the object.
“I ordered a blue vibrator, shaped like spheres,” she said. And she explained that he increased in size with each sphere.
“To make it more exciting, I added a lot of lube and many times my hands couldn’t handle it, because it entered the anus so easily, I had to drop it into the rectum. I thought I would be able to slide out, but it didn’t.” revealed.
Realizing that she had lost control of the situation, the woman called the emergency services and was referred to the care of general surgeon Dr. George Crawford, who, in the TV show interview, confessed that he was quite surprised by what had happened to her.
The doctor explained that the incident occurred because the object was in an area suitable for suction. “The rectum is designed to keep faeces out of the anus region. If someone puts something beyond that part, it will be sucked into the intestine,” the surgeon said.
According with the doctor. Crawford, Brittany was lucky the object didn’t cause bleeding, injury, or any serious damage to her organs. To remove the vibrator, he used a pair of thin metal tweezers to pull it out of her body.
He also stated that the operation was not complex, but warned that sexual play must be done with care, as a more serious accident could end up with the vibrator passing through the rectal wall.
“If that happens, the individual may have a hole in the rectum and the stool or whatever is in there may go into the rest of the abdomen,” the doctor said.