Woman reveals she was hospitalized after getting a vibrator stuck in her rectum | Unusual World

Reproduction/Quest Red Brittany reveals she’s been a sex addict since 2019

A woman revealed a somewhat unusual story on a British television show: she was hospitalized after getting a 8-inch vibrator stuck in her rectum.

American Brittany, 28, explained that the object had a shape divided into spheres, which gradually increased. According to her, there was too much lubricant in the utensil and, at a certain point, it was no longer possible to hold it firmly.

“Many times my hands couldn’t handle it, because it entered the anus so easily, that I had to release it into the rectum”, he revealed.

But she hoped to get it back later. That’s not what happened. After about 20 minutes, the woman noticed that the object was increasingly being sucked into her body as she continued to vibrate.

Scared, Brittany realized that she had lost control of the situation and decided to contact emergency services in Alabama, where she lives in the United States.

She received care from surgeon general Dr. George Crawford who, in an interview with “Stuck”, the same program where the woman revealed the story and which is shown on the British channel Quest Red, revealed that he was quite surprised by the situation.

The doctor, however, said she was lucky because the chance of the object causing injuries, bleeding and more serious problems in other organs was very high.

“If that happens, the individual can have a hole in the rectum and the stool or whatever is in there can go into the rest of the abdomen,” the doctor said.

According to Dr., the procedure to remove the vibrator from Brittany’s body was simple. The doctors only needed a pair of thin metal tweezers to pull it out of her body.

