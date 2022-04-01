Xbox Game Pass may receive a family plan in 2022

Subscription would provide access to five players residing in the same country

O Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service, may receive a family subscription plan later this year. The information is from the portal Windows Central and point to a subscription modality that, for a higher price than those available today, will provide five-player access to games across the library. This new package would be cheaper, however, than paying for five separate bills Game Pass.

The idea would be to use a system similar to the Microsoft 365 Familyavailable for the package Office 365, where other users link their accounts to a holder subscription with the family plan. The pack would be restricted to players from the same country only.

Some details about the family plans, however, are still unclear. O Windows Central states that there is no information on whether the plans will be available separately for the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Passor whether it will be exclusive to the modality ultimate. There are no clues as to the exact price either, other than what has already been quoted above.

Distribution of royalties

the article of Windows Central also mentions that among the points to create a family subscription plan is the distribution of royalties in this differentiated package. Furthermore, there would be a question of how publishers third-party would be compensated for subscribers not on single-user plans.

Anyway, the information on the portal says that the Microsoft works to make the new plan available in the near future, and may even be launched this year.



Just this week, the great rival of the Windows owner, Sony confirmed the changes in PlayStation Plus with streaming games from the company’s old consoles. A kind of competitor for the Xbox Game Passthen appeared.

