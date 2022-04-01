Young man arrives at the hospital with strong sinusitis and needs to have part of his skull removed

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Young man arrives at the hospital with strong sinusitis and needs to have part of his skull removed 6 Views

Sinusitis is caused by inflammation of the mucous membranes of the sinus. What causes a headache, cough and secretion in some, in the American Natasha Gunther, 25, evolved into the loss of a part of her skull.



Nastasha lost a part of her skull because of sinusitis.


© Reproduction
Nastasha lost a part of her skull because of sinusitis.

“This all started when I had several sinus infections. Last year I had 5 or 6 of them. I was vomiting a lot and having horrible headaches,” she says. “Then on December 12th my parents forced me to have a CT scan. I had the biggest shock of my life,” he recalls.

On the same day, she underwent a craniotomy (surgery that removes a part of the skull and exposes the brain). Doctors discovered that she had a huge amount of bacteria in the region caused by sinus infections. They removed 12 to 14 cm of Natasha’s skull.

“I spent 5 weeks in the hospital,” he recalls. In her profile on Tik Tok, she says that she is waiting for the 12th of May to replace the part of the skull that was removed and kept in a freezer. The other option is to use a mold made by a 3D printer.

The young woman says she undergoes speech therapy and physical therapy to regain lost skills.

Today, in addition to participating in trends on the social network, Natasha uses the visibility she has gained to show her day to day life and what it has been like to arrive at the hospital with a common sinusitis and need such an invasive surgery.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Russia vows to withdraw from Kiev not out of goodwill, but because it has gone beyond legs’

posted on 03/31/2022 10:09 / updated on 03/31/2022 10:10 (credit: Getty Images) Russia says it …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved