Young man loses part of his skull after severe sinusitis

Sinusitis is inflammation of the mucous membranes of the sinuses, a region of the skull formed by bony cavities around the nose, cheekbones and eyes. The sinuses give resonance to the voice, warm the inspired air and reduce the weight of the skull, which facilitates its support, in the American model Natasha Gunther, 25 years old, the disease progressed to a very serious condition and later the loss of a part of your skull.

The young woman used social media to alert her followers about the serious health problem she faced in December last year.

“This all started when I had several sinus infections. Last year I had 5 or 6 of them. I was vomiting a lot and having horrible headaches,” she says. “Then on December 12th my parents forced me to have a CT scan. I had the biggest shock of my life”, recalls the model.

According to the young woman, on the same day, she underwent a craniotomy (surgery that removes a part of the skull and exposes the brain). Doctors discovered that the influencer had a huge amount of bacteria in the region caused by sinus infections. They removed 12 to 14 cm of her skull.

“I spent 5 weeks in the hospital,” he recalls. In her profile on Tik Tok, she says that she is waiting for the 12th of May to replace the part of the skull that was removed and kept in a freezer. The other option is to use a mold made by a 3D printer.

Currently Natasha undergoes speech therapy and physical therapy sessions to regain lost skills. Today, she uses her visibility on social media to show her daily life and how it has been the experience of arriving at the hospital with a common sinusitis and needing such an invasive surgery.