Your WhatsApp may stop working tomorrow after this news; see here if it will affect you – Metro World News Brasil

Recently, the news portal FayerWayer revealed that some cell phone models will no longer support the messaging app Whatsapp. And, if you’re out of touch with this information, we want to invite you to check out more details.

According to details shared by the website, the new measure will come into operation from the day March 31, 2022, that is, tomorrow. Therefore, if you want to see if the phone is on the list, just see the models listed after the highlight.

On which phones can WhatsApp stop working?

To date, FayerWayer has listed the following devices:

Apple:

· iPhone 6S

· iPhone SE

· iPhone 6S Plus

ZTE:

· ZTE Grand S Flex

· ZTE V956

Sony:

· Sony Xperia M

Samsung:

· Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

· Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

· Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

· Samsung Galaxy Core

LG:

· LG Lucid 2

· LG Optimus F7

· LG Optimus L3 II Dual

· LG Optimus L4 II

· LG Optimus L2 II

· LG Optimus F3Q

Huawei:

· Huawei Ascend G740

· Huawei Ascend Mate

· Ascend D2

